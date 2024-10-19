First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in 3M by 953.4% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 5,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

