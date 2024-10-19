Filo (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 355,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 651% from the average daily volume of 47,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.
Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the San Juan province of Argentina and the adjacent Atacama Region of Northern Chile.
