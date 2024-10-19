Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.74% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $343,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.1 %

FIS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

