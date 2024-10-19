Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,574 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 144,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 13,670,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

