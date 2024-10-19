Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $43.45 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $43,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.20. The stock had a trading volume of 651,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,815. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

