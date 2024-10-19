Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) VP Michael Jacobs Sells 2,624 Shares

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $224,271.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FERG opened at $204.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.19.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 375.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $104,723,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ferguson by 61.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,293,000 after buying an additional 308,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $57,489,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

