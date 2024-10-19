FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in FedEx were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 64.7% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,971. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.00.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

