FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $72,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $274.45 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

