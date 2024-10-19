Family CFO Inc Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family CFO Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

