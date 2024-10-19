Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $261,690.51 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

