Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Everi by 11.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,682 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Everi by 38.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 815.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 142,484 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

