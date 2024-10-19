Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $118,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,851. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.