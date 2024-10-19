Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.66. 1,552,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.90. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.