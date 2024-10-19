Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $6 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.81.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.