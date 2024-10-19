Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 220,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,951. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

