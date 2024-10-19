Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $15.23 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.78. 21,030,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

