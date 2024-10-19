Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.56.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE YUM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,849. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.