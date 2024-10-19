Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,786 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %

EXPD traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. 1,192,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,321. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

