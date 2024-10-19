Evercore ISI Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $185.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Barclays cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.78 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of DECK opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

