Euler (EUL) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. Euler has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and $749,331.01 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00250406 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,293,322 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.