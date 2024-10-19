Euler (EUL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555,168.33

Euler (EUL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Euler has a market capitalization of $43.90 million and approximately $555,168.33 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00004211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,294,285 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

