EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 14,344 shares trading hands.

EU supply Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.05. The stock has a market cap of £15.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08.

EU supply Company Profile

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

