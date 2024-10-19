Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $72.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $19.50 or 0.00028474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,468.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00535727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00107781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00233897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00027887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00074742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,195,467 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.