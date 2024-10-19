Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 3.42 and last traded at 3.42. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.40.

Ether Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.72.

About Ether Capital

(Get Free Report)

Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in currency markets. It seeks to invest in ether. Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF was formed on December 11, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ether Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.