Ethena Staked USDe Price Tops $1.11 (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $9.99 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00250882 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,281,521,533 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,243,073,025.3308725. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10836933 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,806,062.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

