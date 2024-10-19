Ethena Staked USDe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.24 Million (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $13.24 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,245,740,543 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,243,073,025.3308725. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10836933 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,806,062.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

