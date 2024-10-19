Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,303. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

