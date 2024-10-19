Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982,112. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

