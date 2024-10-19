Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.38. 985,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.68. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.