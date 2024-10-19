Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $270.32. 309,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,258. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $248.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.