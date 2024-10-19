Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,438 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.57. 737,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,984. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

