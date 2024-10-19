Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 6,601,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

