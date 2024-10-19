ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 26,566.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.45. 362,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

