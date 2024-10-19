Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Decreases Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,442 shares during the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies accounts for about 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO Lou Ferraro sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $78,444.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,361.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO Lou Ferraro sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $78,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,361.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $48,002.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,523.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,907 shares of company stock worth $3,616,726. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.