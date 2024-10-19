Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,863,966 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,203,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,863,966 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises about 22.7% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 1.74% of Kosmos Energy worth $33,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE KOS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

