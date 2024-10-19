Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.47. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2,098,448 shares.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $29,741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,166,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,322,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $13,045,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.