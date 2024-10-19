Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.47. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2,098,448 shares.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
