Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $26.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
