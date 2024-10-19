Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $895.20 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $797.53.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.36.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

