Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.250-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-7.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $282.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

