EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 103.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

