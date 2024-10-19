Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.60. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

