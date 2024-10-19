Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Director Donna Jeanne Carson Purchases 17,443 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Donna Jeanne Carson purchased 17,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$50,061.41.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.86 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2901354 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.58.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

