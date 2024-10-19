Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several research firms recently commented on ENTA. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
NASDAQ ENTA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.80.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
