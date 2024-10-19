Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share by the technology company on Sunday, November 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Elron Ventures Price Performance
Elron Ventures stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Elron Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
About Elron Ventures
