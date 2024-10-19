Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV opened at $177.79 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

