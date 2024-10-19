Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 14,084 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $248.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $249.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.