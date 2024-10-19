Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $547,000 Investment in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ACNB by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ACNB by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACNB by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACNB. Hovde Group raised ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACNB

About ACNB

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.