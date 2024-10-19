Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $389.64 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

