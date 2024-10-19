Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Transcat worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Transcat by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Transcat by 24.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Transcat Price Performance

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $132.45 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. Transcat’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

