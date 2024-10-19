Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) CIO Sells $174,720.00 in Stock

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 168,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 763.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 107,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

